Two men arrested after viral TikTok video shows man shouting from roof of moving fire engine in Scarborough

The video showed a man on the roof of a fire engine, which was driving along Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

In the video the man is seen shouting on the roof before the fire engine stops and firefighters ask him to get down at the Aquarium Top roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video led to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service condemning the video in a statement, which you can read here.

Earlier today, a TikTok video of a man travelling on the roof of a fire engine in Scarborough went viral.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the video and incident.

They have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and public order and they remain in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video was filmed at around 7.30pm last night and as soon as the man was spotted by firefighters, the appliance was brought safely to a stop.

Three men then became verbally aggressive and abusive towards the firefighters before they left the scene.

We have already spoken with several witnesses but if anyone else has information which may assist with our investigation, please contact us quoting reference 12230055973.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad