Urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Scarborough

Police are currently searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 07:58 BST

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Asaad Abdulrazak.

The 15-year-old student was last seen leaving his accommodation in Scarborough around 4.15pm on Friday.

Police have been searching for him since he was reported missing and are appealing for information, including possible sightings.

He was wearing the clothes pictured here, including a light grey hoodie with a distinctive ‘M’ motif on the front left and dark writing on the back.

He was also wearing a black cap with white lettering, dark trousers, black and white trainers and a black backpack.

Asaad may still be in North Yorkshire, but officers believe he could have also travelled to Manchester and enquiries are ongoing in both areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately, quoting 12230161115 when sharing information.