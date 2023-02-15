Urgent warning issued after spate of burglaries targeting homes in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police said there has been a “notable increase” in the number of burglaries across Scarborough, with criminals targeting sheds and garages whilst searching for expensive bicycles.

In particular, the thieves are cutting through padlocks or entering through windows to target high-value bicycles.

It follows the theft of an electric mountain bike from the Southlands Grove area earlier this month and reports of shed break-ins across social media.

Burglars have been targeting homes in Scarborough, police have warned.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are encouraging people to secure their outbuildings to make it more difficult for these offenders to gain access, and to consider installing outside lights and CCTV to act as a deterrent.”

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant for anyone seen loitering around an address, acting suspiciously or something that “just does not look right” and should call 999 if it is an ongoing incident.

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police said homes with no security measures are five times more likely to burgled and offered the following advice:

Lock your doors and windows every time you leave the house, even when in the garden

Hide all keys out of sight and away from letterboxes

Install a visual burglar alarm and good outside lighting

Leave radios or lights on to make a home appear occupied

Keep bikes locked in a garage or shed

Ensure garden fences are in good condition

Keep ladders and tools stored away