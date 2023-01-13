Vandals smash up glass bus stop in Eastfield as criminal damage incidents 'spike'
A bus stop in Scarborough has been smashed up by vandals, police have revealed.
North Yorkshire Police said glass panels at the bus stop on Westway in Eastfield, near the junction of Holme Hill, were damaged during the evening on Thursday January 12.
Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to find those responsible.
A picture of the damaged bus stop shows a large hole in the glass shelter, with shards scattered across the pavement.
A police spokesperson said: “The Eastfield Neighbourhood and Response teams have been busy these last few weeks tackling a spike in criminal damage incidences on the estate and need your help in identifying those responsible.”
A similar incident was reported in July last year when vandals smashed up a bus stop on Overdale.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 55 111. Quote police reference number 12230007115 when providing information.