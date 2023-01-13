Vandals smash up glass bus stop in Eastfield as criminal damage incidents 'spike'

North Yorkshire Police said glass panels at the bus stop on Westway in Eastfield, near the junction of Holme Hill, were damaged during the evening on Thursday January 12.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to find those responsible.

A picture of the damaged bus stop shows a large hole in the glass shelter, with shards scattered across the pavement.

The bus stop was vandalised in the evening, police said. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesperson said: “The Eastfield Neighbourhood and Response teams have been busy these last few weeks tackling a spike in criminal damage incidences on the estate and need your help in identifying those responsible.”

A similar incident was reported in July last year when vandals smashed up a bus stop on Overdale.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.