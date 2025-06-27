"We are tackling it, not tolerating it": Police's 'Building Barrowcliff Together' project reduces crime in Scarborough

Since ‘Building Barrowcliff Together’ was launched in March last year, there has been a 25% decrease in overall crime on the estate, with 284 incidents in total.

North Yorkshire Police have released statistics that show their ‘Building Barrowcliff Together’ project is reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The project was launched on 14 March 2024 and is part of the Home Office’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ strategy which promotes a multi-agency approach to tackle serious and organised crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, led by Inspector Craig Regan and Sergeant Tom Wilkinson have been proactively targeting and deterring offenders whilst constantly engaging with the community.

Since ‘Building Barrowcliff Together’ was launched in March last year, there has been a 25% decrease in overall crime on the estate, with 284 incidents in total. Incidents also decreased by 9% (840 in total).

Most crime groups have seen a reduction compared with the previous 12-month period, except vehicle offences which went up by nine (10 in total) and drug offences which increase by four (19 in total). No drug importation offences were recorded in the area, which is positive as this offence type has increased across other areas of North Yorkshire.

Anti-social behaviour has reduced by five offences with 85 offences in total.

Arson and criminal damage reduced by five offences, with a total of 42 offences.

Violence against the person reduced the most, with 71 fewer offences (146 in total).

There have also been 11 arrests for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and more than 50 disruptions of organised crime groups operating on the estate.

The number of intelligence reports has increased by 73%, from 362 in 2024-2025 to 626 reports in 2024-2025.

Inspector Regan said: “As well as focusing on serious and organised crime such as drug dealing, we are just as much concerned about anti-social behaviour and criminal damage which we know causes so much upset to residents but are often too afraid to report it to the police or the council.

“To reassure everyone living in Barrowcliff or anywhere else in our area, we want you to have confidence to pick up the phone and call 101 or make an online report via the North Yorkshire Police website. You can also inform the council or your housing provider, as they will let us know about any issues.

“We are tackling it, not tolerating it. We are making sure it does not become the new norm.

“By dealing with such issues at source and through regular positive engagement with residents of all ages, including those still at school, we have seen a noticeable turnaround in attitudes towards the police and our partners. This is borne out in the neighbourhood surveys that are carried out.

“Residents can see for themselves that things are steadily improving on the estate – it is a cleaner, safer environment with better lighting, thanks to the work of North Yorkshire Council and other partners who manage housing and the surrounding land.

“As a partnership, we are more determined than ever to go further and make sure there is a sustained ‘Build’ phase that offers hope for future generations and instills pride in the neighbourhood.

“This will be the true measure of success for our ‘Building Barrowcliff Together’ project.”

Sergeant Wilkinson explained that an innovative example of work being undertaken in support of the project was a residential closure under a court order.

He said: “The address had been the subject of a catalogue of calls to the police, council and housing association regarding complaints of anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

“A closure notice was issued in October 2024 and allowed only 48 hours for the case to be heard at York Magistrates’ Court.

“York Magistrates’ Court then granted a three-month closure order which prevented anyone, other than the tenant, from being within the property. This now prohibits any person from living within the property.”

“We are using the closure order to allow the residents of the surrounding area to live peacefully, and without the threat of crime, disorder or antisocial behaviour.

“The Community Safety Hub compiled complaints from residents, which was then presented to the court in relation to this matter.

“Despite several warnings and interventions regarding their behaviour, and the effects it has had on the local community, there had been no improvements.

“The resident in question has been supported by multiple agencies and is now in alternative accommodation.”