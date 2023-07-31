News you can trust since 1882
Witness appeal following collison in Lythe which left five people injured

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a minor collision that occurred on the A174 outside Lythe village.
By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

The incident occurred at the Goldsborough/Kettleness junction in Whitby at approximately 3pm on Wednesday July 26 and involved a Blue Citroen C4 and a Grey Volkswagon Tiguan.

All five of the people involved received injuries, although they are not thought to be serious.

The collision left five people injuredThe collision left five people injured
The stretch of road was closed for over two hours whilst officers investigated the scene and allowed the vehicles to be recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bethany Thompson.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230139292