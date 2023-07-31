Witness appeal following collison in Lythe which left five people injured

The incident occurred at the Goldsborough/Kettleness junction in Whitby at approximately 3pm on Wednesday July 26 and involved a Blue Citroen C4 and a Grey Volkswagon Tiguan.

All five of the people involved received injuries, although they are not thought to be serious.

The stretch of road was closed for over two hours whilst officers investigated the scene and allowed the vehicles to be recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bethany Thompson.