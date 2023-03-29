Woman, 19, arrested after 63-year-old cyclist knocked off bike in Whitby
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following a collision in Whitby which saw a 63-year-old cyclist knocked off his bike.
The incident happened at around 1.30am, on Tuesday March 28, when the man was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Police have traced and arrested the driver suspected of being involved in this collision.
The 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.
She remains in police custody at this time.