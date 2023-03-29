The incident happened at around 1.30am, on Tuesday March 28, when the man was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police have traced and arrested the driver suspected of being involved in this collision.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

