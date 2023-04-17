News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
58 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
12 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
22 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
56 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
57 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
57 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Woman, 53, to stand trial accused of seriously injuring couple in crash on the Yorkshire coast

A 53-year-old driver is to stand trial accused of seriously injuring a couple in a crash near the Yorkshire coast.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

Christine Stogden, of Outgaits Lane, Hunmanby, near Filey, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention following a collision on Malton Road in Hunmanby last June.

Her Nissan X-Trail struck a Vauxhall Insignia driven by David Nuttall, 55, who was travelling with passenger Tina Walker, who is in her late 40s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Walker was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary, while Mr Nuttall and Stogden herself were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened in Hunmanby, the village where Christine Stogden also livesThe collision happened in Hunmanby, the village where Christine Stogden also lives
The collision happened in Hunmanby, the village where Christine Stogden also lives
Most Popular

Stogden denied the offences during a plea hearing at York Crown Court on Monday and will stand trial in January 2024.