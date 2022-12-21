The incident happened on Tuesday December 20, at around midday at an outdoor clothing store.

Acting on suspicions, a PCSO stopped a man and woman who were walking along Waterhouse Lane at 12.22pm.

The man ran away but the PCSO detained the woman and seized items of clothing that were believed to have been stolen.

Officers who were carrying our Operation Carol duties nearby quickly arrived to carry out the arrest.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for questioning and later charged with theft from a shop.

The woman was bailed with conditions to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 9.

Enquiries are ongoing in Scarborough and York to trace the man.

