Daisy Stokoe hits four goals in Scarborough Sirens 10-0 home victory against Redcar Town

​Scarborough Sirens soared to a 10-0 win at home to Redcar Town Ladies Development in the North Riding Football League Women’s Division One on Sunday.

Stokoe led the way with four goals as Sirens led 7-0 at the break with Nat Wilson (2) and Paige Smith also netting.

In the second half, Redcar put in some good last-ditch defending, but it wasn’t long until Molly Swales, sub Chloe Bennett and Danielle Sarup also scored.

A tough game for the Sirens this coming weekend as they play at home to top of league Wigginton.

Thank you to the supporters who came down to cheer the ladies on and sponsors, Tough Love Tattoo Studio, J&S Sports Bar, Taylor's Bar and Kitchen.

Sirens are currently on the look-out for a coach for the next season. Is this something you may be interested in, please get in touch with the club via their Facebook page.