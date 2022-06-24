Ben Wallace MP and Prince Edward Duke of Kent will visit Scarborough on Saturday. (Photos by Aaron Chown and Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They join a VIP guest list which includes some of the highest ranking officers currently serving across the UK armed forces, including the Army, Royal Navy and RAF.

The national event, which attracts anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister and Royal family, was meant to be held in the summers of 2020 and 2021 but was twice postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

However, it has now been confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend this year's national celebration, as he was not included on the official guest list.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Mrs Johanna Ropner will take part in Scarborough's celebrations. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the Queen's cousin and was recently pictured alongside Her Majesty as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Captain Charles Longstaff SG is the equerry to His Royal Highness and will be visiting Scarborough on Saturday alongside Prince Edward.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB ADC is one of the highest ranking officers serving in the Royal Navy, currently Chief of the Defence Staff, and he will be joining the celebrations on the Yorkshire Coast.

Ben Wallace MP is the Secretary of State for Defence and serves as a member of Boris Johnson's cabinet in Government.

Finally, Mrs Johanna Ropner, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire will also be in attendance.

Scarborough's seafront is set to welcome tens of thousands of spectators to marvel at RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay, military parades, music performances and Royal Navy ships moored off the coast on Saturday June 25.

Highlight events include displays from the Red Arrows, RAF Falcons Parachute Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and an RAF Typhoon – when Scarborough's skies will be filled with the roars from the engines of the RAF's most spectacular aircraft.