Desapline’s fantastic 14 seal success in Italy event

Scarborough martial arts club Desapline’s 14 international stars returned from the ICO World Championships with a haul of 21 medals.

The Scarborough club’s squad bagged eight gold medals, eight silver and five bronze medals at the event in Rome.

Club owner and coach Andy Desa said: “I can’t express how proud I am of all the team who took part.

“From the amazing efforts that went into fundraising before the event to how they performed on the mats. I really could not have asked for more.”

Desapline’s fantastic 14 were (with medals in brackets): Lola Duncan-Fewster (aged 10, two gold), Flynn Duncan-Fewster (aged 14, one silver), Barrie Fewster (aged 44, one gold), Andy Desa (aged 45, one gold), Stan Desa (aged 11, two gold), Jayden Barker (aged eight, two gold), Brooke Mason (aged 11, one bronze, one silver), Jamie-Leigh Metcalfe (aged seven, one bronze), Oscar Tomlinson (aged eight, three silver), Rhys Tomlinson (aged 11, two silver), Leon Young (aged nine, one bronze), Liv Young (aged 13, one silver), Serhii Popov (aged 13, one bronze), Liam Johnson (aged 17, one bronze).

Desapline Martial Arts were quick to thank their local sponsors, including MKM, for their support.