Dr Who - Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis - a centre-piece of new art show

Time after time – wherever you look in the Untangled Threads Gallery there is a piece of art work inspired by clocks.

The exhibition – called Timepieces – was the idea of artist Helen Birmingham and inspired by the theme for this year’s Coastival arts festival.

She sent out packs to 100 artist friends and asked them to submit a piece for the show.

“They included an antique watchface, a small packet containing watchmakers’ supplies, with the following instruction ...

“Your final piece should be no larger than 12inches by 12inches by 12inches. It can be in any medium as long as it includes or has been inspired by the issued elements,” said Helen.

All but 12 of the kits – now made into art – were returned to her gallery in Belle Vue Parade in Scarborough.

See here for more art work.

Helen is no stranger to curating an exhibition. She staged 100 Sawdust Hearts at Untangled Threads two years ago. This was the precurser to the World War One commemorative exhibition 1,568 Sawdust Hearts which was held at Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, last year.

Among the exhibits is the Tardis – twice – Steampunk-inspired hats, a crocheted coral reef, a seaside promenade, a puffin and a felt White Rabbit from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Tide and time, time flies, a stitch in time and tempus fugit are among the titles given to the pieces.

Helen’s work is called Time Machine and involves yarn and knitting needles with the invitation to knit and purl a few rows.

Her friend artist Dorothea Newman made Time and Tide.

“The familiar provern ‘Time and tide wait for no one’ is the subject of my piece. I believe the proverb is a reminder to use time wisely,” she said. To Everything There is a Season is the title of Samantha’s textile exhibit which features a dandelion made from Mothe rof Pearl buttons and a fragment of a World War Two silk parachute.

A dandelion is also at the heart of Linda Kjelldahl’s Wisp of Time. And for a fleeting moment a ting wisp of time hung in the air ...”

“My work was inspired by this quote from American novelist and screenwriter Nicholas Sparks,” she said.

The White Rabbit is the title of the piece by Amanda Carter. inspired by Lewis Carroll and is mention of time in his children’s books.

Claire Watkins also took the White Rabbit and his cry of “I’m late, I’m late’ as her starting point for the felt rabbit curled round his clock. He is encased in a fob watch.

Helen Ventress made The Time Lord in Scarbados from recyled card and paper. It is quite clearly Jodie Whittaker, the latest incarnation of Dr Who, and her time machine, the Tardis.

Timepieces can be seen at Untangled Threads, Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough, from Friday February 22 to Sunday February 24, daily from 10am to 5pm.

It then continues each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from February 28 to March 23, daily from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free. Some of the artwork is for sale.