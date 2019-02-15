Timelord in Scarbados by Helen Ventress

IN PICTURES: New art show with Time theme

Time after time – wherever you look in the Untangled Threads Gallery there is a piece of art work inspired by clocks.

The exhibition – called Timepieces – was the idea of artist Helen Birmingham and is on at her gallery in Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough, from February 22 to March 23. Entry is free.

Helen Birmingham in her gallery in Scarborough. The exhibition forms part of Coastival arts festival which starts in the town on Friday February 22.

1. Time theme

Helen Birmingham in her gallery in Scarborough. The exhibition forms part of Coastival arts festival which starts in the town on Friday February 22.
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Once Upon a Time by Claire Watkins

2. Snooze time

Once Upon a Time by Claire Watkins
Third party
other
Buy a Photo
Old Father Time by Michelle Page

3. Counting down

Old Father Time by Michelle Page
Third party
other
Buy a Photo
Helen Birmingham with Time, he's waiting in the wings by Scarborough artist Lynne Arnison

4. At the clock face

Helen Birmingham with Time, he's waiting in the wings by Scarborough artist Lynne Arnison
Third party
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3