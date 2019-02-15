IN PICTURES: New art show with Time theme

The exhibition – called Timepieces – was the idea of artist Helen Birmingham and is on at her gallery in Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough, from February 22 to March 23. Entry is free.

Time theme Helen Birmingham in her gallery in Scarborough. The exhibition forms part of Coastival arts festival which starts in the town on Friday February 22.

Snooze time Once Upon a Time by Claire Watkins

Counting down Old Father Time by Michelle Page

At the clock face Helen Birmingham with Time, he's waiting in the wings by Scarborough artist Lynne Arnison

