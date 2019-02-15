IN PICTURES: New art show with Time theme
Time after time – wherever you look in the Untangled Threads Gallery there is a piece of art work inspired by clocks.
The exhibition – called Timepieces – was the idea of artist Helen Birmingham and is on at her gallery in Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough, from February 22 to March 23. Entry is free.
1. Time theme
Helen Birmingham in her gallery in Scarborough. The exhibition forms part of Coastival arts festival which starts in the town on Friday February 22.
Staff photographer
jpimediaresell
2. Snooze time
Once Upon a Time by Claire Watkins
Third party
other
3. Counting down
Old Father Time by Michelle Page
Third party
other
4. At the clock face
Helen Birmingham with Time, he's waiting in the wings by Scarborough artist Lynne Arnison
Third party
other
View more