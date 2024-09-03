Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer months are often more busy for RNLI crews around the country with more people enjoying the coast in the warm weather – and this year was no exception at Whitby.

Station manager Barry Brown said: “I would like to thank our volunteer crew for their hard work over the summer, many of them leaving work and family time to respond to the pager at a moment's notice.

"I would also like to mention the volunteers behind the scenes such as the shop and museum volunteers, and the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat who work tirelessly during these busy months and events to raise funds that keep the RNLI going.”

On August 7, the crew was called to locate and tow a stricken yacht back to harbour.

Head cam footage from one of Whitby RNLI's August call-outs.

The inshore lifeboat crew established a tow line and brought the yacht and its crew safely back to Whitby harbour.

The same evening, the inshore lifeboat was launched to assist the coastguard as they dealt with an incident in the lower harbour.

On August 10, crew members were paged when three people were cut off by the tide, but they were stood down on arrival at the lifeboat station as the casualties had got themselves to safety.

The next day, the crew was tasked to assist a diving boat that had lost power with three divers still underwater during a routine dive near the wreck of the Rohilla.

They located the vessel and performed a tow with the inshore lifeboat.

The crew also transferred the three divers, once surfaced, to the all-weather lifeboat who brought them back to the harbour.

They were then paged again the same day after a report of a person cut off at Sandsend Ness, but were again stood down before launch.

On August 13, a fishing vessel at Saltwick Bay had lost power and was drifting towards the shore.

The vessel was successfully recovered by the RNLI crew and towed to Whitby.

Other call-outs later in the month saw the RNLI crew on a number of search and rescue incidents, involving the coastguard.

Meanwhile, the crew also held their own successful Flag Weekend, attended Staithes and Runswick's Flag weekend and took part in the Whitby Regatta sailpast.

They also undertook regular training sessions each week including two joint exercises with lifeguards.