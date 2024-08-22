Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat weekend raises over £11,000 for the charity

Crowds line the beck side vantage points as the annual duck race reaches the finish line - Image: RNLI/James Stoker

Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Weekend has raised over £11,000 for the charity.

The weekend of events, starting on Friday August 16 raised the incredible amount for Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

The funds raised during Lifeboat Weekend will support the training and equipping of the station's volunteer crew, ensuring they can continue answering the call to save lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend festivities began on Friday evening with the nightgown parade led by the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra — a tradition from the old Staithes carnivals.

HM Coastguard officers and Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteer crew during a demonstration rescue - Image: RNLI

Saturday’s events at Runswick Bay included a raffle, souvenir stall, and a visit from the B class inshore lifeboat, where visitors engaged with the crew and learned about their work.

In Staithes, stalls lined the seafront, the Whitby and Redcar RNLI lifeboats joined the weekend's festivities, and afterwards a demonstration by Staithes and Runswick and Redcar RNLI lifeboat crew and officers from HM Coastguard took place.

Contestants gathered with homemade rafts whilst spectators cheered and looked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ducks were hooked, raffle tickets and entries to the duck race were sold and an already fun day ended with a concert by Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra and fireworks display by G2 Fireworks of Middlesbrough.

Volunteer crew taking part in the Nightgown Parade - Image: Jacqui Grassham

Sunday morning kicked off with the hotly contested duck race, with hundreds of yellow ducks racing down Staithes beck.

Crowds lined the route, cheering on their ducks to the finish line.

Sunday also featured the draw for the raffle for Lynton Parmar-Hemsley’s framed painting (which raised £1,400), sandcastle building and teddy bears picnics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend ended with two thanksgiving services, despite a brief interruption when the volunteer crew responded to visitors at risk of tidal cut-off.

Staithes and Runswick and Redcar RNLI lifeboat crews take part in a demonstration rescue during lifeboat weekend - Image: RNLI/James Stoker

Colin Harrison, Lifeboat Weekend Coordinator, said of the event: ‘Our lifeboat weekend was favoured with great weather which, combined with the hard work of all our volunteers and supporters, meant that everyone enjoyed a fabulous weekend.

“On behalf of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station, I'd like to thank everybody who supported us.’