Bridlington Coastguard rescue dog that fell four metres onto cliff ledge near Sewerby
Upon arrival at the scene, an assessment was made that a rope rescue deployment would be required to recover the dog to safety.
Millie, a black Labrador, had fallen around four metres onto a ledge with around a further 15 metre drop below her.
A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard said: “The team constructed a technical rope setup on scene and deployed a technician down to Millie who was obviously very frightened by the ordeal.
"It was then decided once secure in the animal rescue bag that Millie would be taken to the bottom of the cliff and handed into the care of the very grateful owner.
“This incident comes as a timely reminder should you be walking the cliff paths, make sure your dog is on a lead and secure at all times.”
Jordan Grebby, Station Officer for the Bridlington Coastguard team said: “The team train regularly to undertake technical rescue, and are well rehearsed in what to do.
“However incidents like this can be avoided, all we ask is that anyone walking their dogs on cliff paths have them secured on a lead.
“Whilst the team were dealing with this incident, another dog not on a lead nearly fell less than 5 metres from the incident location.
“Make sure you remember your visit to the coast for all the right reasons, in the event that you see someone in difficulty dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
