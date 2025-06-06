Bridlington all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ wash down. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

The Bridlington RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked to rescue casualty from vessel off Flamborough Head.

The volunteer crew were tasked at 9.20pm on Tuesday, June 4, after the HM Coastguard reported that a person had been injured on a survey vessel 13 miles east of Flamborough Head.

With a volunteer crew of six, the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat (ALB) ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ launched from the beach, entering the water at 9.44pm, making good speed towards the 74-metre survey vessel in calm seas with good visibility in a light south westerly breeze.

The volunteer crew of the ALB reached the vessel at 10.06pm and safely transferred the casualty onboard the ALB, who had a fish hook embedded in their hand which required medical attention on shore.

Jason Webber, RNLI volunteer Coxswain on the Bridlington ALB, said: “Just as most of the crew were getting ready for bed the station received a tasking request for Bridlington’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) to evacuate a crew member off a merchant vessel 13 miles east of Flamborough Head.

"Once on scene I assessed the situation and realised, due to the size of the vessel, the quickest and safest way to cross deck the casualty was to conduct a slow speed transfer, this involves bringing the lifeboat alongside the Merchant vessel while it is making way.

“This was made much easier for myself as Coxswain by having such a well-trained and professional volunteer crew onboard. Once the casualty was onboard, we made best speed back to Bridlington Harbour to hand them over to a waiting HM Coastguard team to arrange transfer to hospital'.

The casualty, Charlotte, said: “It’s not every day, thankfully, that you get brought to shore on a RNLI lifeboat but I am so grateful to the volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew who got me to shore quickly and comfortably late Wednesday evening.

“From the point of leaving the ship to getting to hospital my journey was easy and smooth, with some great company and chocolate to keep my spirits up and take my mind off the hook in my hand. I felt well looked after and supported throughout the whole journey. Thanks for everything.”