Casualty winched to safety between Kettleness and Sandsend, near Whitby, after reports they had fallen down cliff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple rescue teams were called to reports of a person falling from a cliff between Kettleness and Sandsend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard search teams, including Staithes, were deployed along the cliff path while Whitby RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard rescue helicopter 912 were also on scene of the incident, on April 14.

The person was located by the lifeboat who directed Rescue 912 to the casualty’s location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue 912 deployed a winch technician to recover the casualty to the aircraft before proceeding to Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Coastguard helicopter (Rescue 912) winched a casualty to safety between Kettleness and Sandsend. picture: Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

This incident included multiple teams and various services from across the North East, including Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team.

On April 17, the Staithes Coastuard team was paged to a person suffering from an ankle injury somewhere between Saltburn and Brotton.

Rescue officers swiftly found the person and gave casualty care before handing them over to the waiting ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team which is currently in the process of taking on new recruits, was also paged to reports of a person struggling to stay afloat after jumping from Saltburn pier on April 13.

Quick-thinking members of the public used a life ring to assist the person to shore, with the Staithes coastguard crew there to assist.

The Staithes team has now attended 35 incidents so far in 2025, five times more than at the same time in 2024.

The Coastguard issued this warning for the Easter holidays: “We want everyone to enjoy our coastline, however we ask that people try to stay safe at the coast.

"Remember to check tide times, keep dogs on a leash when on the cliff top and stay away from cliff edges.”