Coastguard team and RNLI lifeguards join forces during training session
The session, held on Thursday, August 7, included demonstrations of search and rescue equipment, casualty care procedures, and the use of stretchers, as well as familiarisation with operational callsigns.
The training concluded with a realistic water-rescue scenario, in which two volunteer “casualties” were recovered by RNLI Lifeguards and treated onshore in coordination with Coastguard responders.
The exercise tested both technical rescue skills and inter-agency communication.
“This kind of joint training is vital,” said Matt, Deputy Station Officer at Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team. “When real incidents happen, there’s no time for introductions – we need to know each other’s capabilities and work seamlessly as one team.”
Louis Evans, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for Bridlington, added: “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to share expertise, build trust, and make sure our handovers and rescue techniques are aligned. Ultimately, it’s about giving casualties the very best care.”