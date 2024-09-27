Dog walker airlifted to hospital after falling 10m down ravine at Dalby Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who fell more than 10m down a ravine at Dalby Forest was hauled to safety up a vertical rock face and flown to hospital in a multi-agency operation.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team was called by North Yorkshire Police to reports of the woman, who had fallen down a ravine on the forest’s circular Bridestones walk.

Once on scene, it was discovered the patient had fallen in excess of 10m down steep ground following her dog going over the edge.

The incident happened on September 25 just before midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female dog walker is hauled to safety at Dalby Forest.

In what was going to be a technical rope rescue and while assessing the patients condition, the mountain rescue team requested further help from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Dalby Forest’s Forestry England Rangers.

The uninjured dog was quickly restrained and recovered to safe ground by team members while treatment of the lady continued.

The mountain rescue team added: “Upon assessing her injuries and working with paramedics from the air ambulance we administered pain relief before protecting the patient in a vacuum mattress.

“While this was going on other team members and rangers from Forestry England rigged a rope system to haul the casualty up a vertical rock face to the path in one of our Bell stretchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waiting air ambulance.

“Once safely extracted we carried the lady back to one of vehicles to transport her to the waiting air ambulance and evacuation to definitive medical care.

“We had 16 team member deployed for five-and-a-half hours and wish the lady a speedy recovery.”