FIley RNLI rescue two people swept out to sea on a dinghy
Filey RNLI raced into action to respond to a report of a dinghy drifting out to sea.
The call out took place on Tuesday August 13 at 2:30pm. The Filey RNLI team received a report that a dinghy was reported drifting out to sea at Reighton Sands.
The A85 was launched and the RNLI crew was soon on the scene.
Two adults were in the dingy trying to row back to shore, however the tide and wind were unfortunately taking them out to sea.
The crew took them and dingy back to the sands at Reighton to await the coastguard team.
The A85 returned back to station, ready for the next call out.
