Fire services stretched as bank holiday weekend sees multiple incidents across Scarborough and Whitby

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have had to attend a number of varied incidents over the August bank holiday weekend. Credit: NYC.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) have been exceptionally busy this bank holiday weekend, with a number of incidents ranging from a child trapped in a car to wildfires causing road closures.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 23, at 5:14pm in Cayton, the Scarborough team mobilised to assist a trapped child. The child was accidentally trapped inside a vehicle with the keys still inside. Crews gained entry using a gains kit to rescue the child, who was uninjured.

On August 24 at 4:06pm in Ruswarp, a crew from Danby responded to a report of a fire seen in the open. Crews located a large bonfire measuring 20m x 30m consisting of shrubbery that had been left unattended. The incident is still ongoing. At 7:54pm at Saltergate Bank, Lockton, crews from Harrogate, Richmond and Whitby responded to a report of a fire in the open. The fire services used a nearby reservoir to use a Main Pump, as well as two hose reel jets and two main jets to surround and extinguish the fire. The fire measured approx 400 x 400 metres in size and is believed to have been started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued this statement on Monday, August 25: “No further specific updated available at this time. From 1pm Fire Control became extremely busy with multiple ongoing incidents alongside an extensive make up of fire crews to return Langdale Forest to stop a flare up of fire and smoke in the area. Smoke may be sighted during this time from residents in the area of Langdale forest.”

On Monday evening at 6.03pm on Marine Drive in Scarborough, the local fire service crew responses to reports of multiple campfires in the area. These fires occurred even though there are multiple signs stating ‘No Fires’. Crews extinguished multiple fires and gave advice to campers.

At 6:22pm in Eastfield a crew from Bridlington, who were in standby at Filey, responded to a report of a large fire in the back garden of a residential premises. Crews found a large bonfire of rubbish that had got out of control. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and a hay drag and then used a Thermal Imaging Camera to check it was extinguished.

AA traffic and travel have issued this statement, after an incident was reported today (August 26) at 10:48am: “Road closed due to wildfire on A171 both ways between the B1416 and Back Lane.

"Multiple road closures in place including the B1416 and Gowlands Lane in Cloughton due to an ongoing fire in the North York Moors National Park.”