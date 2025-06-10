Firefighters called out to car fire on A169 near Old Malton
Firefighters from Malton were called out to reports of a car on fire on the A169 near Old Malton last night (June 9).
The crew from Malton used water from a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.
The incident, which happened just before 6.30pm, was then handed over to the police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.