Flamborough RNLI rescue capsized kayaker

Flamborough RNLI launched on Saturday, August 16, due to a report of a capsized kayak near High Stacks, Flamborough Head.

Over the weekend, Flamborough RNLI attended a call out after a report of a kayaker in difficulty near Flamborough Head.

Flamborough RNLI launched on service today at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 16, following a report of a capsized kayak near High Stacks, Flamborough Head. The lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 12:36pm where they took the casualty on board.

The casualty was safely landed at North Landing at 12:43pm.

The lifeboat returned safely to station at South Landing at 12:53pm where crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.