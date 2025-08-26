Flamborough RNLI rescue three after kayakers stop to help paddleboarder

Flamborough RNLI brought three people to safety following the incident - Image: Flamborough RNLI

Flamborough RNLI launched on service at 3:31pm on Sunday (August 24) following a report of paddleboarders in difficulty at East Scar.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 3:37pm where they found a casualty in the water without his paddleboard being assisted by two people in a kayak.

The three casualties were taken on board the lifeboat along with a kayak.

The casualties were taken to the beach at North Landing.

Whilst leaving North Landing to return to station, volunteer crew spotted five paddleboarders off Breil.

All were safe and well and not in need of assistance.

The lifeboat returned safely to the station at South Landing at 4:03pm where crew and shore crew cleaned and re-fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.