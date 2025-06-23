Flamborough RNLI respond to reports of a kayak in difficulty at North Landing
Flamborough RNLI responded to reports of a kayaker in trouble at North Landing.
Flamborough RNLI launched on Thursday at 4:57pm following a report of a kayak in difficulty at North Landing.
Lifeboat with volunteer crew arrived on scene at 5:08pm.
There were several people on paddle boards but none in any difficulty. After completing a search of the area Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 5:30pm.
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 5:43pm. Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.
