Flamborough RNLI respond to reports of a kayak in difficulty at North Landing

The shout took place on Thursday, June 19 at 4:57pm. Credit: Google Maps

Flamborough RNLI responded to reports of a kayaker in trouble at North Landing.

Flamborough RNLI launched on Thursday at 4:57pm following a report of a kayak in difficulty at North Landing.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew arrived on scene at 5:08pm.

There were several people on paddle boards but none in any difficulty. After completing a search of the area Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 5:30pm.

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 5:43pm. Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.