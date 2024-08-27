Great North Air Ambulance Service called out to Scarborough and Saltersgate incidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called out twice to incidents in the Scarborough and Whitby area over the weekend – just two of 16 in the North East from August 24 to 26.

On Sunday August 25, the GNAAS’s critical care team was activated at 1.16pm to reports of a road traffic collision at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

With a doctor and paramedic on board, the aircraft arrived on scene at 1.39pm.

The team worked alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out to Saltersgate on the A169.

On the same day, the critical care team was activated at 3.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A169 near Saltergate, which saw a motorcyclist taken to James Cook Hospital.

With a paramedic and doctor on board, the aircraft arrived on scene at 3.23pm.

The team worked alongside the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient and then airlifted the patient to hospital.

The GNAAS operates two helicopters 365 days a year and also a night-time service in the North East and Cumbria on rapid response vehicles.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out to Oliver's Mount in Scarborough.

The aircraft cover an area of more than 8,000 square miles and on board are specialist doctors and paramedics who effectively bring the hospital to the patient.

They do not receive Government funding and must raise £9.3m a year – or £25,200 a day - through public donations to remain operational.

Visit: https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/ or follow @gnairambulance on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok if you’d like to find out more information.