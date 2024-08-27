Great North Air Ambulance Service called out to Scarborough and Saltersgate incidents
On Sunday August 25, the GNAAS’s critical care team was activated at 1.16pm to reports of a road traffic collision at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.
With a doctor and paramedic on board, the aircraft arrived on scene at 1.39pm.
The team worked alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.
On the same day, the critical care team was activated at 3.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A169 near Saltergate, which saw a motorcyclist taken to James Cook Hospital.
With a paramedic and doctor on board, the aircraft arrived on scene at 3.23pm.
The team worked alongside the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient and then airlifted the patient to hospital.
The GNAAS operates two helicopters 365 days a year and also a night-time service in the North East and Cumbria on rapid response vehicles.
The aircraft cover an area of more than 8,000 square miles and on board are specialist doctors and paramedics who effectively bring the hospital to the patient.
They do not receive Government funding and must raise £9.3m a year – or £25,200 a day - through public donations to remain operational.
