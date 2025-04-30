The Early May Bank Holiday weekend will see an increase of visitors to the Yorkshire coast, casing the RNLI toissue safety advice for those spending time at the beach. Photo: RNLI/Nathan Williams

With temperatures forecast to reach 29°C this week for much of the UK, the RNLI are reminding the public to follow their lifesaving advice if they are heading to the coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to cool as we head into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend but the lifesaving charity expects to still see an increase in visitors at the coast.

To stay safe, the RNLI is urging the public to:

Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible.

Swim between the red and yellow flags.

If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Gabbi Batchelor, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager, said: ‘If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the area most closely monitored by lifeguards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

‘Please share these messages with your family and friends, we want everyone to enjoy our beautiful coast, whilst staying safe.’

As it is outside peak season, check the times and season dates of your nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach.

Visit https://rnli.org/ for more information.