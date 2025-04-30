Hot weather hits Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington: RNLI urges visitors how to stay safe
Temperatures are expected to cool as we head into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend but the lifesaving charity expects to still see an increase in visitors at the coast.
To stay safe, the RNLI is urging the public to:
- Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible.
- Swim between the red and yellow flags.
- If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.
- If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Gabbi Batchelor, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager, said: ‘If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the area most closely monitored by lifeguards.
‘If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.
‘Please share these messages with your family and friends, we want everyone to enjoy our beautiful coast, whilst staying safe.’
As it is outside peak season, check the times and season dates of your nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach.
Visit https://rnli.org/ for more information.
