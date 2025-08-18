LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Firefighters remain at scene as video released showing view from the air

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared helicopter footage of a large wildfire which broke out last week on Langdale Moor, close to RAF Fylingdales.

Crews were first called on the evening of Monday August 11 after reports of smoke in the area.

Firefighters initially maintained a watching brief, but by the following day the blaze had grown to around 1km by 1km, spreading through moorland and forestry.

By Thursday August 14, the incident had been declared a major incident, with 19 fire engines called in, supported by water bowsers, all-terrain vehicles, drones, and later, a helicopter conducting water drops.

At its height, the fire stretched across five square kilometres, with fire crews from neighbouring services, local farmers, and businesses providing vital assistance.

The location of the blaze, on a former army range containing unexploded munitions, added further danger, with crews forced to pull back after four of the devices exploded.

No one was injured in the explosions.

The situation was exacerbated when a second fire broke out on the A171Whitby to Scarborough Road, close to the Flask Inn on Thursday (August 14).

Two fire appliances were called to the incident which covered an area of 250 square metres and led to the smoke filled carriageway being closed overnight.

Over the weekend, crews continued to work at the Langdale Moor Fire in challenging conditions. The fire was described as deep-seated in peat, with smoke drifting as far afield as York and Tadcaster.

While smoke continued to be reported, the wider North York Moors National Park and Dalby Forest remained open to visitors.

On Monday morning (August 18) five fire engines and argocats remained at the scene.

Drone pictures show the extent of the A171 fire close to the Flask Inn at Fylingdales - Image: Jade Jefferson

Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson extended his thanks for the support offered during the Langdale Moor fire.

He said: “Our crews, control room staff and officers, have worked around the clock this past week to tackle the moorland fire at Langdale.

“It’s been especially hot and tiring work for the crews and officers at the scene.

“The generosity of communities and businesses through donations, support and well wishes has been truly outstanding.

“I’m especially grateful to local farmers, gamekeepers and partner agencies who’ve assisted on the ground and to our neighbouring fire services for providing additional resources.”

No cause for the fire has been established at this time.