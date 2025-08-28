LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Thursday August 28 12:45pm - Ten additional fire engines arrive to help tackle the blaze

The Langdale Moor fire has been ongoing since August 11. Credit: Bentham Fire Station.

A further update has been issued today (August 28) by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) as they continue their efforts to stop the Langdale Moor fire.

The NYFRS, alongside a number of farmers, gamekeepers and contractors are still hard at work trying to stop the blaze near RAF Fylingdales.

A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We remain at the scene with partner agencies. Our Chief Fire Officer requested national assets yesterday from the Fire National Resilience and these are starting to arrive into North Yorkshire.

"These include 10 additional fire engines and crews and specialist resources from other fire and rescue services to assist us with dealing with the incident and to allow our crews to have some rest.

"These additional assets are going to a holding area in Pickering, where they can be deployed to the incident ground. People in and around Pickering may see additional emergency service vehicles in the area.

“Crews and partners are continuing their efforts to contain the fire. We have 10 fire engines and specialist vehicles at the scene.

"Partners and farmers continue to help us and we again thank them for all their assistance and the Galtres Pickering Showground for allowing us to use their site as a holding area.

“If evacuations are required people affected will be contacted and advised. If you’re affected by smoke in the area please keep doors and windows closed.

“We continue to ask people to avoid the area and abide by the road closure signs.”