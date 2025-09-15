LANGDALE MOOR FIRE UPDATE: Battle against the blaze is ongoing as public urged to respect safety restrictions

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) are still attending the blaze, which began on August 11.

Emergency services have asked that the public respects closure signs while their efforts are still ongoing to ensure the North Yorks Moors wildfire does not re-ignite.

A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We remain at the scene and continue to monitor the site of the wildfire with Forestry England. We are also monitoring the current weather conditions. “There were no further major flare ups in the forestry area yesterday. Work continues in some areas to drench the ground and target hotspots. “We’ve had reports of walkers and cyclists by-passing the closure signs over the weekend and being in areas where we're working. We ask that people follow the guidance and closures for their safety and the safety of those working at the scene. “Some of the laybys remain closed and there’s still some speed limit restrictions in place. "The rest of the National Park remains open for you to enjoy. “Thank you for your on-going support.”

The 30mph restriction remains in place on sections of the A171 and B1416.

It’s vital that people stick to the speed limit and do not overtake as the fire is still ongoing and emergency services are still working in the area. There may also be smoke reducing visibility, mud on the road from the ongoing work and our sweepers may be on the road cleaning this up.

Lay-bys will be closed, please keep moving and do not stop to look at the fire. Police are carrying out patrols in the area.

The Falling Foss and May Beck car parks in Sneaton Forest remain closed while the firefighting continues.

Minor roads the lead directly into the moors will remain closed until further notice.

Open access to Fylingdales Moor has been suspended for a period of three months. Rights of way across the moor remain closed which impacts on the Coast to Coast and Lyke Wake Walk routes.

Some bus routes in the area may be affected, you should check the bus company's website for the latest information.

Details of the cycle/walking route diversions can be found on the North York Moors National Park website https://www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/

Visit at the North Yorkshire Council website to find out more on travel restrictions in the area.