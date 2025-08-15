According to NYFRS, the smoke from the Langdale Moor fire has spread towards Malton. Photo courtesy of Astro Dog.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued another update as the Langdale Moor Fire continues to burn.

The fire, which started on Monday, August 11, has brought firefighters from across the region and beyond to try and tackle the blaze.

On Wednesday (August 13) a major incident was declared as the fire spread to an area of around 5sq km.

As of today (August 15), five fire engines and some special appliances remain on site to contain the fire.

It is believed the smoke from Langdale Moor is now spreading towards York as well.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We've still got a crew at the fire on the A171 and they've advised that the wind direction has changed and is blowing smoke across the carriageway.

“Smoke from the Langdale fire has now spread towards Malton.

"We're getting a lot of calls reporting smoke in and around York. We believe this is smoke from the fire on Langdale Moor.

“Please take care if you're driving in the area as visibility may be reduced.

“If you live in the area please keep doors and windows closed."

According to NYFRS, the fire could last a number of days because ‘there is masses of energy in the peatland.’

Crews are operating a containment method to tackle the fire digging trenches to create a fire break with the assistance of local businesses and farmers.

A helicopter has also been used to drop water to extinguish the flames.

Advice and further information can be found at: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service