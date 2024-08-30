North Yorkshire Police launch appeal following sudden death of woman found at Cayton Bay
The woman’s body was discovered by a member of the public at around 4.30pm below the cliffs at the southern end of the bay.
Paramedics confirmed the death and the Coastguard and RNLI worked to recover the body to Scarborough Lifeboat Station at around 7pm.
The woman was aged in her 60s and from the Selby area.
North Yorkshire Police officers are supporting her family while they prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information that could assist their enquiries should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference number 12240157321.
