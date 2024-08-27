An altercation took place between a man and a woman on Whitby's Stainsacre Lane.

Police are appealing for information about an altercation between a man and a woman in Whitby.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Friday August 23 on Stainsacre Lane, near the Penny Hedge pub and Sainsburys.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and released on conditional bail in connection with the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you witnessed the incident or possibly have relevant dashcam footage,

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for George Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240153629 when passing on information.