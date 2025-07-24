Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision in Market Weighton causes teenage pedestrian to be hospitalised
A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 11.30pm, we received reports that a red Seat Mii and a bus had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A1079 bypass near Market Weighton.
“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.
“Nobody else is thought to have sustained injuries as a result of the collision.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 670 of 22 July.”
