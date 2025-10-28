Police find missing 23-year-old woman from Bridlington

A Bridlington woman that went missing on Friday (October 24) has been found.

Police launched an appeal earlier today (October 28) to try to locate the young woman who was last seen in Bridlington last week.

However, this afternoon the force have said that the woman has now been found.

A police spokesperson said: “Following our earlier appeal, we can confirm that the missing woman from Bridlington has now been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.”