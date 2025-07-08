Police launch appeal after head-on collision between Malton and Pickering

By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
The incident occurred at about 11.30am on Monday July 7, just south of the Whole Hogg farm shop.
North Yorkshire police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on A169, between Malton and Pickering.

It happened at about 11.30am on Monday July 7, just south of the Whole Hogg farm shop, and involved a white Ford Kuga travelling southbound, and a dark-coloured Ford Mondeo travelling northbound.

A police spokesperson said: “The occupants of the Kuga were assessed by paramedics at the scene and sustained bruising. The occupant of the Mondeo was taken to hospital by ambulance for suspected broken bones.

“The road was closed for about four hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered, and debris to be cleared from the road.

placeholder image
“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1142 Upton.

"Quote reference 12250124237 when passing on information.”

