Three people trapped in cars after collision on A169 near Malton

Emergency services attended a serious multiple vehicle traffic collision on Monday (July 7), which caused a temporary closure of the A169.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Crews from Pickering and Malton responded to a report of a road traffic collision on Monday morning. On arrival, three persons were found to be trapped in the vehicles involved. The rescue team extricated the casualties and provided immediate emergency care while awaiting for the paramedics. A spokesperson from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We received an emergency call just after 11.30am on Monday morning to report a collision on the A169 between Old Malton and Low Marishes. "Two ambulances, an air ambulance, doctor and team leader were dispatched to the incident and one patient was conveyed by road to Scarborough Hospital.” The road was reopened at around 3:53pm.