RNLI assists broken down boat in Runswick Bay, near Whitby
Staithes and Runswick RNLI were tasked to assist a vessel that broke down and could not come back to shore.
At 5.01pm on Saturday, June 22, the volunteer crew at Staithes and Runswick RNLI were paged to launch to reports of a vessel broken down at Runswick Bay.
The crew launched our Atlantic 85 lifeboat and quickly located the boat in question.
They provided assistance and the vessel was safely returned to the beach at Runswick.
With the situation resolved, the lifeboat returned to station, where it was washed down, refuelled and made ready for the next call.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.