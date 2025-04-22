Seven fire crews team up to tackle 100 acre blaze on North York Moors at Goathland Moor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven fire crews were called to tackle an Easter weekend lineside fire which covered an area of more than 100 acres on Goathland Moor.

Firefighters from Whitby, Lythe, Danby, Goathland, Malton, Pickering and Scarnborough – along with an all-terrain vehicle from Kirkbymoorside – were alerted to the blaze on Easter Saturday (April 19).

Recent dry conditions on the North York Moors National Park had forced the national park authority to announce a fire alert ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Lythe fire crew reiterated that warning: “The moors are extremely dry at the moment, causing this fire to spread very quickly, destroying a very large area of moorland despite the best efforts from crews, game keepers and staff from North Yorkshire Moors Railway.”

They advised people out and about during the Easter holidays enjoying beauty spots like the moors to avoid the use of barbecues and campfires and to dispose of cigarettes appropriately.