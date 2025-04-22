Seven fire crews team up to tackle 100 acre blaze on North York Moors at Goathland Moor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Whitby, Lythe, Danby, Goathland, Malton, Pickering and Scarnborough – along with an all-terrain vehicle from Kirkbymoorside – were alerted to the blaze on Easter Saturday (April 19).
Recent dry conditions on the North York Moors National Park had forced the national park authority to announce a fire alert ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
Posting on their Facebook page, the Lythe fire crew reiterated that warning: “The moors are extremely dry at the moment, causing this fire to spread very quickly, destroying a very large area of moorland despite the best efforts from crews, game keepers and staff from North Yorkshire Moors Railway.”
They advised people out and about during the Easter holidays enjoying beauty spots like the moors to avoid the use of barbecues and campfires and to dispose of cigarettes appropriately.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.