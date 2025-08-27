Thirsk Fire Station ask for donations to 'keep firefighters, farmers and contractors going' as Langdale Moor fire continues

By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 13:01 BST
Thirsk Fire Station have issued an appeal for donations today (August 27) as the Langdale Moor fire blazes on.
Thirsk Fire Station have issued an appeal for donations today (August 27) as the Langdale Moor fire blazes on. Credit: Thirsk Fire Station.
Thirsk Fire Station has issued an appeal for donations as their resources stretch thin in order to tackle the ongoing blaze at Langdale Moor.

The fire and Langdale Moor, near RAF Fylingdales, has put a strain on the fire service across North Yorkshire as multiple team work together to try and stop the spread of the fire. The fire has been ongoing since August 11 and was named a major incident on August 13.

A spokesperson for Thirsk Fire Station said: “The fire service doesn't make a habit of accepting donations – but in these exceptional times exceptions can be made.

“Thirsk Fire Station would gladly accept donations of long life food and drinks that we can take to our welfare vehicle that has been left on site for a few weeks now to help keep the many firefighters, farmers and contractors going.

“Donations can be left at station tonight at 7pm, or Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm at CM Bennett's place of work: Dales Of Thirsk Ltd, York road industrial park,York road, YO7 3BX.

“Many, many thanks for any donation and again for all your kind words of gratitude over the last few weeks.”

