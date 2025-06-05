Two people were taken to hospital after a car overturned on to boats hardstanding at the bottom of the steep bank into Runswick Bay.

Fire crews from Lythe and Whitby responded to reports of the single vehicle road traffic collision at 12.18pm on June 4.

Two occupants of the vehicle were out on arrival and taken to hospital by road ambulance for precautionary checks.

The crew provided first aid and made the scene safe.