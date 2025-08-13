VIDEO: Firefighters remain on site as Langdale Moor fire continues to burn

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released an update as crews continue to battle a wild fire at Langdale Moor.

Fire crews were called to the fire on August 11 after reports were received of smoke in the area.

They found that the fire had jumped the fire break put in place previously and maintained a watching brief overnight.

Seven fire appliances attended including all terrain vehicles and a water bowser.

The scene of the fire near RAF Fylingdales

Crews were assisted by a drone from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

By Tuesday afternoon the fire measured approximately 1km x 1km and was affecting moorland and forestry.

An update released by the service at 8.45am on Wednesday (August 13) read: “We have 6 fire engines, water bowsers, all terrain vehicles and our incident command unit in attendance.

“The fire reduced in size overnight but we will be at the scene for some time. Crews are using hose reels jets and beaters.

The fire continues to burn

“Smoke may be visible and travelling across the area.

“If you’re nearby, please take precautions:

“• Keep windows and doors closed

“• Avoid the area if possible”