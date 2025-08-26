Video of Langdale Moor fire blazing as public urged to respect road closures caused by billowing smoke

Watch this incredible video footage of the Langdale Moor fire, which has reignited and caused multiple road closures.

The video was taken by a North York Moors Moorland Organisation (NYMMO) gamekeeper, who alongside farmers and contactors have been helping North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service battle the blaze.

A NYMMO spokesperson said: “As reported the Langdale Fire struck up again yesterday and the size of the area is massive now estimated at 2000 acres as of last night.

“Our gamekeeper has sent me this video footage of what they are dealing with. The gamekeepers have been trying to back burn the fire to stop it spreading further, while the fire brigades and local farmers have been continuing to bring under control the current wildfires.

The fire at Langdale Moor has been classed as a major incident since August 13. Credit: NYMMO

“With the wind direction changing it is not helping the efforts to bring the fire under control.

“A massive well done to all involved in continuing to work and bring this wildfire under control but this will be rumbling on for some time yet.” Multiple roads have been closed as a result of the fire reigniting, with thick smoke billowing across the area. Visit here to see all of the current road closures.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) have issued an urgent reminder to the public to respect the road closures for their own safety.

A NYP spokesperson said: “Emergency Services are actively tackling fires in our National Park. As a result, various road closures have been put in place by police and National Highways.

"These closures are essential for your safety and that of Emergency Personnel. They also enable Emergency Services to carry out their roles effectively.

“We have received a number of reports of motorists ignoring these closures.

“Moving signage to gain access disrupts operations, causes traffic chaos, and creates unnecessary hazards.

“This is hampering the response to the fire and putting the motorists and other people at risk.

“Please plan your journey taking these closures into account, it is vital that you do not ignore them and do your bit to allow the emergency services to focus on the fire for everyone's safety - including yours.

“Please respect all road closure signs and allow emergency services to work safely and efficiently, by finding an alternative route.”