Whitby inshore lifeboat crew called to rescue three swimmers from rip current off Sandsend
The trio had been washed out approximately 200m off shore at Sandsend, on Saturday 7 September, when their family made a 999 call.
The inshore lifeboat was launched immediately and the coastguard crew headed to the beach.
The RNLI crew quickly located the swimmers thanks to one of them wearing a fluorescent tow float.
All three were retrieved from the water into the inshore lifeboat and transferred to the shore.
The lifeboat crew gave safety advice on rip currents and staying visible while swimming.
The coastguard crew then checked them over for signs of hypothermia.
Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Adam Wright, said: “Anyone can get caught out in a rip current.
“The easiest way to spot them is if there are breaking waves, the rip will be where the waves don't appear to be breaking and the water is channeling back out to sea.
“This carries swimmers further out than they expect.
"If you find yourself caught in a rip current and unable to get back to shore the main thing is to not panic.
"Float on your back and catch your breath then swim parallel to get out of the rip, or stay floating and call for help.
“We advise anyone swimming in the sea even in calm conditions to wear a tow float, and have a means of calling for help if possible.'
He added: "If you see anyone in difficulty in the water dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, do not attempt to rescue them yourself and put yourself at risk.”
