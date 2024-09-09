Whitby lifeboat Lois Ivan called to small inflatable boat in thick fog
Despite the weather on Sunday September 8, the RNLI had been out on a mechanical and navigational exercise as part of their weekly training on Lois Ivan, and were able to put their skills to the test when the call came that the boat was in dangerous conditions.
After locating the vessel, they offered safety advice and recommended it return to harbour due to a lack of navigational lights in a busy shipping area.
The volunteer crew then continued their training.
It has now been one year since Lois Ivan, the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, went on service in Whitby.
After the lifeboat’s arrival in June last year, the crew undertook rigorous training and on September 8, 2023, it went officially on service, replacing George and Mary Webb.