Whitby lifeboat tows in broken down yacht while covering for Scarborough's boat
The crew members from Whitby were covering the area while Scarborough's Shannon class lifeboat was having routine maintenance.
At 11.30am, Humber Coastguard paged Whitby RNLI to launch Lois Ivan, after the yacht broke down in Scarborough.
The vessel was safety towed in to Scarborough harbour.
The volunteer RNLI crew aboard had time to refuel with some fish and chips before heading back to Whitby and arriving back just before 5pm.
The lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service.
Richard Dowson, Senior Station Technician, said: “On occasion when a flanking station lifeboat is off service we will provide cover, it just so happened on this occasion there was a call-out.
"We were happy to assist and escort the yacht to safety.”
Whitby RNLI’s recent Flag Day raised almost £11,000 for the RNLI to help to fund training and equipment.
