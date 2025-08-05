Whitby RNLI Flag Day makes almost £11,000 to help save lives at sea

Whitby RNLI’s Flag Weekend has raised almost £11,000.

The Whitby lifeboat station’s volunteer treasurer David Johnson has been busy counting flag weekend donations all week and the grand total is a “staggering” £10,962 to help save lives at sea.

Senior Station Technician Richard Dowson said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the public at the event.

“There are lots of thank yous to make but I will start with Andrew and Melissa Cass who organised the grand summer raffle.

"A lot of hard work went into securing some amazing prizes and selling hundreds of tickets, many thanks also to the businesses who donated such great prizes and to each and every person who bought a ticket.”

Richard also thanked the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat who ran their stalls over the weekend, adding to the funds raised, to Leah Hunter for organising the cake stall which was a great success and to the Lotus and Subaru clubs who also collected towards the grand total.

“Lastly I would like to thank the crew who were out from Friday with their collecting buckets, and spent the weekend setting up, packing down, demonstrating the boats and collecting,” he added.

The funds raised for the RNLI help to fund training and equipment, which helps keep the crew safe when the pager sounds.

Next year’s Whitby Flag Weekend takes place on July 25 to 26.