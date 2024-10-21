Whitby Music Centre offering free violin lessons for small group of young starters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Music Centre is again offering free violin lessons on Saturday mornings for a small group of young starters.

The lessons, instruments and music are all free, which gives children and parents the chance to try a new instrument to discover if they enjoy playing it.

Sue Rowland, who directs the string players at the centre, said: ‘When we returned after Covid, we only had four young people playing the violin at the music centre, so the decision was taken to trial free lessons to encourage take-up of this wonderfully versatile instrument.

"As a result, we now have 14 violins in the string ensemble, with six youngsters in our Improver group.’

Last year's group of new starters at Whitby Music Centre.

The lessons will be at 9.30am to 10am at Whitby School’s Airy Hill site (the former Whitby Sixth Form) on Saturdays during term-time.

The lessons are suitable for children aged eight to 11.

Numbers are limited, so early application is advised.

Contact Music Centre manager, Richard Wood, by emailing [email protected] for more information.